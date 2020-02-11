Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna rested at the private funeral Corona Del Mar – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried at a private funeral last Friday.

The private funeral was held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar on February 7, two weeks after they died in a helicopter crash along with seven others, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On February 24, Staples Center will organize a public memorial for Kobe, Gianna and the other seven who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, posted on Instagram confirming that a "Celebration of Life,quot; for "Kobe and Gianna Bryant,quot; will take place on February 24 at 10 a.m. at the Staples Center. She wrote: "# 2, # 24 # 20 years as Laker,quot;, to explain the meaning of the date of the monument.

The service will not be transmitted on screens outside the Staples Center and security is likely to be strict in the area. Like the Nipsey Hussle Staples Center service, the streets surrounding the place are expected to be closed in an effort to prevent crowds from gathering in the area.

Around 9:45 a.m. On January 26, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe, Gianna, 41, to two other teenagers, four parents and the pilot crashed in Calabasas in the fog.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and headed to Camarillo, with passengers on board heading to the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was destined to train Gianna in a tournament game.