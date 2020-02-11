Kobe Bryant and Gianna rested 2 weeks after the tragic helicopter accident

Elsa / Getty Images
Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant they are at peace
The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter have been buried, E! The news can confirm. The private funeral of Los Angeles occurs only two weeks after the couple, along with the passengers. Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara ZobayanHe died tragically in a helicopter accident. At the time of the incident, the group was heading to a basketball tournament at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy.
Although the ceremony was held privately, a public memorial will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, so fans will have the opportunity to pay their respects. "We are a city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than us," said the mayor. Eric Garcetti has said. "We will do absolutely everything to make sure this is done so that everyone can do it."
In fact, since the fatal accident, mourners worldwide have honored the NBA superstar and her legendary daughter. "There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy." Shaquille O & # 39; Neal shared. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."
Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant He is always struggling to accept this immense loss. "I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words," wrote the mother of four on Instagram. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe to leave, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. ". . He feels bad ".
"Why should I wake up another day when my baby can't have that opportunity? I'm so angry," Vanessa continued. "I had so much life to live. Then I realize that I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Crazy, I'm not with Kobe and Gigi, but I'm grateful to be here with Natalie, Bianka Y Capri. I know that what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there is someone out there who has experienced a loss like this. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. Praying for all the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all. "