Kobe Bryant and Gianna rested 2 weeks after the tragic helicopter accident

Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant they are at peace

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter have been buried, E! The news can confirm. The private funeral of Los Angeles occurs only two weeks after the couple, along with the passengers. Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara ZobayanHe died tragically in a helicopter accident. At the time of the incident, the group was heading to a basketball tournament at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy.

Although the ceremony was held privately, a public memorial will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, so fans will have the opportunity to pay their respects. "We are a city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than us," said the mayor. Eric Garcetti has said. "We will do absolutely everything to make sure this is done so that everyone can do it."