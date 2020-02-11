Klobuchar "Feel good,quot; in the middle of the New Hampshire primary – Up News Info

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar visited two polling places in the largest city in New Hampshire on elementary day. You are savoring what your victory calls for "landslides,quot; in two small northern communities that voted just after midnight.
Klobuchar said in Manchester on Tuesday that he was "feeling good,quot; and that "he had just met a lot of people,quot; who voted for her. She says she feels good about "those first results in those gigantic polling places."
Klobuchar won the Democratic primary in Hart's location with six votes and in Millsfield with two. But former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won Dixville Notch with two written votes.
Klobuchar says that Bloomberg "needs to be on the stage of the debate,quot; and then she can be on equal terms with him. She says "the billionaire is never going to beat,quot; on the waves but "he can beat him on the stage of the debate."
