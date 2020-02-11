Kirk Franklin fans criticize him in IG for his new look & # 39; effeminate & # 39 ;!

Evangelical artist Kirk Franklin is going viral today, after posting a photo of himself, wearing what some in the Christian community call "effeminate,quot; clothes.

Kirk just turned 50 a few weeks ago, and he dresses like he has a midlife crisis.

For those who are not familiar with Kirh Franklin, he is choir director, gospel musician, singer, songwriter and author. He is best known for leading urban contemporary gospel choirs such as The Family, God & # 39; s Property and One Nation Crew (1NC) among many others; and has won numerous awards, including 15 Grammy awards. Variety called Franklin a "Reigning King of the Urban Gospel."

Yesterday, he posted this photo, and got a pretty interesting response from his followers.

Kirk Franklin has been plagued with "gay,quot; rumors for most of his career. A few years ago, Kirk threatened an Internet troll that suggested that the gospel star was secretly gay.

The troll wrote: "I am sorry that this n * gga is gay discovered and that he uses the church as a cover-up, his wife does not look good." He added: "She looks like a transvestite who is not a real woman."

Kirk had time to respond to nonsense, and kept it simple. "Attack me all you want, friend," he said. “Come for my wife and I will hurt you. I promise."