Kirk Franklin fans criticize him in IG for his new look & # 39; effeminate & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Evangelical artist Kirk Franklin is going viral today, after posting a photo of himself, wearing what some in the Christian community call "effeminate,quot; clothes.

Kirk just turned 50 a few weeks ago, and he dresses like he has a midlife crisis.

For those who are not familiar with Kirh Franklin, he is choir director, gospel musician, singer, songwriter and author. He is best known for leading urban contemporary gospel choirs such as The Family, God & # 39; s Property and One Nation Crew (1NC) among many others; and has won numerous awards, including 15 Grammy awards. Variety called Franklin a "Reigning King of the Urban Gospel."

