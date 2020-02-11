Kirk Franklin called a & # 39; lesbian & # 39; for a new Instagram photo

Instagram

When seeing a photo of the gospel musician with Sir the Baptist on the photo-sharing platform, one calls the 50-year-old effeminate, while another says that Kirk "looks so cheerful."

Up News Info –

Kirk franklin He has sparked some conversations with his recent Instagram post. The gospel musician went to the photo sharing platform to take a picture of him and Sir the Baptist, only to be ridiculed by some people who thought he looked too feminine in the picture.

In the photo, Kirk wrapped his arm around Sir the Baptist's shoulder as they posed for the camera together. Rocking a yellow turtleneck under a camouflage jacket and jeans, the 50-year-old singer crossed one leg and put a hand in his pants pocket. In addition, he inclined his head toward Sir Baptist.

%MINIFYHTML2c444ef598ff1bfb6389ab7ae4fb72f111% %MINIFYHTML2c444ef598ff1bfb6389ab7ae4fb72f112%

Kirk wrote next to the photo: "Pastors in the New Franklin Baptist Church! Who joins?"

<br />

Some people left positive messages in the comments section, while others apparently were bothered by both their attire and their pose in the photo. One called him "effeminate", while another did not like what he saw so much, the user decided to "keep moving" because "he killed the memories of my childhood." Meanwhile, another commented: "She looks like a lesbian."

"Kirk Franklin looks so cheerful," said a different individual, to which one agreed, "I was thinking the same thing. Maybe it's an agape church." Someone else said: "Kirk looks like a girl he used to know," before expressing concern that Kirk could be gay. "WHAT HAPPENED? I am beginning to fear for you, man. You used to be a Christina. Remember that song. & # 39; Reason why I sing & # 39; those were the days," the user added. "Come back to Christ! JESUS ​​CHRIST IS STILL CALLING."

<br />

Kirk has not yet responded to criticism. Instead, the Grammy-winning singer updated his Instagram feed with a video of him giving a motivating speech on his way to church.