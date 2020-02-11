Kim Kardashian and Kanye West North's daughter shows her booty during the rap performance

%MINIFYHTML5e433a8075aac7c8868cfe61048c215e11% %MINIFYHTML5e433a8075aac7c8868cfe61048c215e12%

The rapper of & # 39; Black Skinhead & # 39; He grins from ear to ear as he proudly watches his eldest son perform an original song and move to the rhythm during a school dance.

Kim Kardashianher eldest daughter seemed to have inherited her father Kanye westThe musical talents. On Saturday night, February 8, North West showed off its loot while performing a rap performance during a school dance at its private elementary school in Los Angeles.

Surrounded by her classmates and her parents, her 6-year-old lip synchronized an original song while balancing her body to the rhythm of the music. She was accompanied by her rapper father who watched her closely and smiled from ear to ear. Several times during his performance, his father could be seen bowing and whispering.

The song's lyrics contained a reference to YouTube's personality. JoJo Siwa. "And I'm a friend of JoJo," you could hear a part of the song. The lyrics also revealed that North is missing a friend named Hayden. "I miss you Hayden / it's been a long time / we should get on FaceTime / so we can greet you," he said.

For the presentation, North put on a black fringed jacket, black pants and a pair of bright pink shoes. His hair was combed in two long pigtails. Meanwhile, his father Kanye rocked a yellow jacket and a pair of dark pants.

This was not North's first public performance. In an episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians"Kim talked about how her daughter regularly performed at her father's Sunday service." North loves Sunday service, "he shared." And she loves to dance, she loves to sing, she loves being part of every experience with her dad Singing songs and being together. "

North's rap performance came a day before Kim and Kanye appeared on Jay Z Y Beyonce Knowles& # 39; Oscar's super private party. The power couple arrived at the party held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles after attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party. He wore a creamy Alexander McQueen dress with asymmetric shoulders, while the rapper "Follow God" kept it simple with a leather pantsuit and elegant sunglasses.