Kiernan Shipka will face Diane Kruger in the renovation of & # 39; Swim with sharks & # 39;

This new female version of the 1994 drama film, starring Kevin Spacey, will be written and produced by Kathleen Robertson with Tucker Gates in the management seat.

Actresses Kiernan Shipka Y Diane Kruger They have bitten a new female version of the 1994 drama "Swim with Sharks."

Kevin Spacey He played a very nasty boss, who makes life a hell for his young employee, in the original, and now bosses on the next Quibi broadcast platform and studio executives at Lionsgate have renewed the project as a series, making their two Stars are feminine instead of masculine.

The new version of "Swim with sharks", which will aim at the misuse of power in Hollywood, will be written and produced by Kathleen Robertson and directed by Tucker Gates.

"Crazy men"The shipka star will be a young assistant to a Hollywood studio boss, played by Kruger.