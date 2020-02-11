Khloe Kardashian says Sister Kourtney ruined her Oscars Night Out

Khloe Kardashian He has a bone to choose with his sister and, simultaneously, he has Internet on the edge of his seat.

On Sunday night, the American tycoon and his famous sisters stormed the city on behalf of the celebration of the Oscar 2020 Awards. Dressed to impress, Khloe, Kourtney KardashianY Kylie Jenner were seen in Beyoncé Y Jay ZOscar party list A, along with Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west.

The reality star brothers were seen posing for photos together and greeting the famous hostess of the night, Beyoncé. "Everyone greeted her and seemed very excited to see her and be together. Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney had drinks in their hands and danced to the rhythm of the music," a source shared with E! News. "Everyone seemed to be having fun."

However, at some point, it seems that things went wrong for three of the sisters. "Why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh," Khloe tweeted Monday night. "Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!"