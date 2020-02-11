Khloe Kardashian nicknamed & # 39; Bully & # 39; by Tweets about Kourtney ruining his night with Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Is everything ok between Khloe Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian? The first recently went to her Twitter account to share a cryptic tweet, beating her older sister who allegedly ruined her night at parties after the Oscars.

"Why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh," wrote the founder of Good American Jeans on Monday, February 10, long after all the after-Oscar parties finally ended. Then he followed it with another tweet that said: "Oh, @kourtneykardash!"

One's mother didn't specifically detail what exactly Kourtney did that night. That only made his online devotees even more curious and asked the mother of one to spill tea. "Tell us, baby! What did she do? Did you bring the S ** T gluten to you again or didn't you allow the chocolate ?!" demanded a user.

Khloe Kardashian accused Kourtney of ruining his date with Kylie Jenner at parties after the Oscars.

Others threw hate at Khloe and called her "a great bully." An enemy tweeted: "You are a great thug, you can't make me hate your sister, you have the same energy for Pusey's rider, tristan haha," before accusing Khloe of being a "attention seeker." Someone else added: "You know, Khloe, there are children who suffer physical, sexual and emotional abuse on a daily basis, but on Twitter you complain about how horrible it was after the Oscars, maybe there is a possibility that you are joking with your sister , BUT anyway STOP seriously! "

"I feel bad for Kourt. Everyone always hates her. (Except Kendall (Jenner)) Kourt is like the family boxing bag. @ Kourtneykardash, start your own toxic sister show!" A fan defended Kourtney.

However, it seemed they had fun at parties despite the supposed bad time. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"You could see stars in Instagram stories that were traveling in his limo following the various evenings with Kourt eating some muffins in the corner. He also took a black and white photo of the sisters."