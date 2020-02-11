Khloe Kardashian leaves fans speechless in Nicolas Jebran's white dress and fake mini Bob while attending the Oscars of Beyonce and Jay-Z after the party

%MINIFYHTMLed1609512e669e1c5933a392cd1045d711% %MINIFYHTMLed1609512e669e1c5933a392cd1045d712%

Khloe Kardashian is leaving fans speechless after photos of her attending the Oscar-after party of Beyonce and Jay-Z have reached the web. With a beautiful white dress by Nicolas Jebran and a fake short mini-bob (don't worry, he didn't cut his hair), fans say they've never seen the sculptural sister look so beautiful. Khloe exhibited a romantic vibe with the white dress without shoulders and, although he could have pulled out several different hairstyles for this look, it seems that the stylist César DeLeön Ramirêz was right when he suggested that Khloe be shorter with the bob.

He had recently shown a longer and darker bob in Malika Haqq's baby shower on Saturday!

César DeLeön Ramirêz spoke with E! News and explained that he used hair extensions to create the hairstyle and didn't really cut the locks of Khloe. Khloe's hair has received a lot of attention since she debuted with a brown wig for the KKW Fragrance Diamonds campaign and fans got scared because they loved the look. Maybe the new shorter platinum bob will make those fans reconsider Khloe's best hairstyle!

You can see a series of photos in a slide show that Khloe Kardashian shared with her 104 million Instagram followers below.

Khloe combined the dress with bare heels and straps, and since the dress had a high slit on her right leg, fans had asked her if she wore the Skims of one leg of her sister. Khloe seems to have lost some weight and has revealed a smaller frame. He has also been sharing many exercise videos on his social media accounts and his great efforts are clearly paying off!

Khloe's well-formed and toned legs were a topic of social media conversation on Monday, after Sunday night on ABC at the Oscars!

Khloe's Instagram account was flooded with praise by many who commented that the hairstyle was perfect for the shape of her face. Many pointed out that a middle part and a short shake with longer folded front pieces is not a hairstyle that everyone can carry out, but she did it with glamor and effortlessness.

What do you think about Nicolas Jebran's shoulderless white dress by Khloe Kardashian and his fake platinum mini-bob? Are you a fan of Khloe's appearance?



