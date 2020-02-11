Keyshia Cole offers an emotional update on her mother, Francine ‘Frankie’ Lons, who has been in rehab for 30 days

Keyshia Cole decided to give fans an emotional update about her mother, Francine "Frankie,quot; Lons, who decided to go into rehab to seek the right help she needs to fight her many addictions.

The singer of "Let It Go,quot; went to social networks and published a sweet photo in which she hugs her mother and explained that thanks to the power of love, Frankie has had an excellent 30-day stay at the rehabilitation center.

The mother of two 38-year-old sons told his followers: “Do you believe in the power of love?

What about the lack of it? 50/50

There is strength in knowing that there is something or someone you can always rely on. Someone to catch you when you fall. I've been being strong for you, hoping to have the opportunity to feel that feeling of you. Think of me feeling on top of the world.

30 days THIS THURSDAY … this is not to discredit ANYONE this post is simply to say, that I am proud of you shawty 😇 AKA #FrankDaBank 😘 #LetEMKno #MommiesMatter ".

Many approached the singer and one person said: "Keyshia, I am proud of you, you are the glue that holds your family together. I am praying for your mother."

Another commentator said: “I love how you love your mother. Addiction is difficult. You don't have to be there, but it's much better when they have support. Frankie, we are supporting you!

This follower had this to reveal: "I don't care what happens, I will always love Frankie! 💕

Yes, stay with her, she is a wonderful person, everyone needs a backbone in life, not everyone gives up. "

KEYSHIA

A fourth sponsor shared: "And that is what happens God bless you. I am so proud of you, Keyshia Cole, that you continue to retain your mother and that is what happens here, some people do not have and I am one of those mothers and the father left, but you always keep your mother pressed, whatever happens and may God continue to bless you from head to toe and Katina whole to your mother and keep her awake as you are doing, and watch how God can continue to bless you , my sister, amen. Take care of everything. Frankie God bless you, keep your head up. "

The R,amp;B diva is trying to deal with her family problems.



