Keri Hilson gives Troll, who tried to come to his career, a classy response: "You're probably trying to hurt my feelings,quot;

# Roommates, if there is something to remember on social networks is "trolls will be trolls,quot;. Most of the time, the hurtful and frankly cruel things they write when they hit the keyboard are simply to react. Keri Hilson has just given a quick master class on how to deal with a troll that tries to come to your career.

Keri Hilson has been going down these days and choosing to live her life away from the spotlight, but social networks still manage to interfere. Unfortunately, when you are a celebrity, people feel that they can throw comments on social media without consequences or answers.

After posting a photo on his Instagram page, a social media user rudely commented: "@kerihilson, your career with you will not succeed in 9 years in which you washed yourself."

Always the class demonstration, Keri responded with this:

"@ Thebasedgodtim337 chiiile, I know! You are probably trying to hurt my feelings with that, but I have long since accepted that I am in that category … for now. But let me correct you here: I have not,quot; had a blow "because I have not taken NOTHING, not because I have taken out flops, and my career is far from over, I hope you stay tuned this year.

As you will remember, in early January Keri lost his father, Skip, unexpectedly at the age of 71. At the time of his death, he wrote on Instagram: "I wasn't ready. I don't want to do this. But I want to honor you in every way I can.

Roommates, what do you think about this?