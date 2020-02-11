Kendall Jenner was seen wearing I Am Gia's hot pink outfit at the New York restaurant

%MINIFYHTMLc0141cea81bdbeac98cc901be1ec541611% %MINIFYHTMLc0141cea81bdbeac98cc901be1ec541612%

While her sisters have been living on the west coast at Oscar's parties, Kendall Jenner is in New York for the city's fashion week. The sculptural sister was seen in New York City last Saturday at Cipriani's restaurant and the photos of the 5 & # 39; 10 "supermodel in a hot pink outfit, Violet I Am Gia are becoming viral. The color called Kendall's attention with her dark hair and eyes and highlighted the natural blush in her own complexion.The demand for the outfit has increased with fans who flock to the I Am Gia website in hopes of having this amazing outfit. He only showed his perfect abs, but the outfit features a waist detail with straps that fans turned around.

Backgrid and Getty took several photos of Kendall, including one in which they saw her leave the restaurant with her friend Justine Skye. Those who go to the official site of I Am Gia will see that, since Kendall was seen wearing the Violet top and pants, they are now the best sellers! The violet top I Am Gia that Kendall Jenner wears in the photo below costs approximately $ 50 and the pants cost about $ 75. Sizes range from XS (US 4) to XL (US 14).

The outfit is available in two colors: hot pink and black.

Kendall also wears the Rachel Graphite leather shoulder bag by By Far that will not be available for retail sale until March. When it goes on sale, it will cost approximately $ 440.

Kendall and his sister Kylie are admirers of By Far and are frequently seen carrying the brand's bags and bags.

Also striking is Kendall's shoe choice. Visible in the photo below, you can see that Kendall Jenner carries the PVC Slingback Pumps with Begum crystal ornaments from Amina Muaddi. The shoes sell for approximately $ 960.00 and are stunningly beautiful. They were the perfect accessory for the moment of Kylie Jenner's New York Fashion Week!

Kendall kept his minimal jewelry, but he did wear Emili's Cara Hoop silver earrings. The earrings cost approximately $ 165.00.

What do you think of Kendall Jenner's outfit? Are you a fan of the pink violet pants and top of I Am Gia?



