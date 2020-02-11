Kendall Jenner says which of her nieces and nephews has the best style

Kendall Jenner He has a little inspiration of small style in his famous family.
The 24-year-old supermodel is certainly no stranger to fashion, but when it comes to the next generation of her star family of reality, which of her many nieces and nephews would she say is more fashionable? Your answer is no surprise.
"I have to say North because he actually dresses at this point and likes to create outfits, like putting things together that you wouldn't even think about," Jenner said. Morning pop co-host Victor Cruz. "She is very good at it."
However, that does not mean that the other young people in the family cannot reach the 6-year-old fashion expert. "The others I think are a bit young," said the famous aunt.
Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westThe firstborn has been showing her talent for fashion in recent times, even serving as a stylist for her own friends. Of course, there is also the fact that he has been going to fashion shows and modeling photo shoots since he could walk.
With parents like yours and Kendall as his aunt, North could not have asked for a more elegant family.
And, like Jenner, who is currently Longchamp's ambassador, he told E! News, your message for young women is about hugging herself.
"I just try to be the best version of myself. I don't think you should try to be someone else," he told Cruz. "I think that is what I am always trying to remember, especially today of social networks when you are looking at everyone else and believing that the lives of others are so perfect. I think it is something like, since You know what, I'm high. "
