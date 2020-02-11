Kelly Ripa's daughter and Mark Consuelos, disgusted by their flirtation, watch their reaction to their spicy online interaction!

It seems that the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos would prefer not to witness the flirtation of any of their parents on social networks. In fact, that is an understatement!

The 18-year-old girl named Lola made it very clear that Mark's comment about getting under Kelly's skirt simply "rejected her."

It all started with Ripa sharing a Boomerang he had taken while covering the Oscars just one day before.

The clip showed Kelly lifting a layer of her Christian Siriano piece to show Albert Bianichini, the vice president of production and development at Milojo Productions, hiding beneath the stunning skirt of the ball gown!

"Oil change," she wrote in the caption, prompting her husband to respond with a flirtatious: "I've been there."

That said, when Comments By Celebs captured Mark's comment and shared it under the post, Lola also responded in the comments section, making it very clear that she was disgusted by her parents' obscene exchange.

"Absolutely repulsive," he wrote, and many fans could relate.

These are some of the reactions of social media users who were on their side: ‘See that all parents are embarrassing. Even the famous. You're not alone baby. " / "@Theyoungestyung was so ready to be offended by this comment."

However, there were also some who pointed out that she ‘got out of there first Boo! #o second, so I shouldn't be so ashamed.

This caught Kelly's attention and she made sure to inform the commentator that they were not accurate.

‘No one left there. All were caesarean sections. Thanks for the memories, guys, "said the television host.

This is not the first time Lola has been exposed to how her parents show love to each other.

In fact, he even walked them intimately last year on his birthday, which is also Father's Day.

When he closed the door behind her, he apparently shouted "you just ruined my birthday and my life and used to see in color and now everything is gray."



