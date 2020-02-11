Kelly Osbourne credits the father's Parkinson's diagnosis by bringing them closer

%MINIFYHTMLea988934ba4307a2f79af5a0cfbfb58b11% %MINIFYHTMLea988934ba4307a2f79af5a0cfbfb58b12%

While attending the Oscar party of the Elton John Foundation for AIDS, Ozzy Osbourne's daughter shares her opinion about the rocker's health battle, emphasizing that it is not the day of the final judgment.

Kelly Osbourne has revealed to his dad Ozzy OsbourneThe diagnosis of Parkinson's disease has brought them closer.

the Black saturday Rocker made his health battle public last month (January 2020), after he was diagnosed with Parkin II disease a year ago. And while it has been a challenging time for the family since then, Kelly admitted that she had never felt more united with her 71-year-old father.

"Life happens and everyone receives a different game of cards, and it depends on how it is played," he told the British newspaper Daily Mirror while attending the Oscar party of the Elton John Foundation for AIDS on Sunday, February 9 for the night.

"We take every day as it comes and he is making it incredible. We could not have come much closer, but we did. Everyone acts as if it were the day of the final judgment, it is not. It is something we have to deal with."

Kelly added that Ozzy had planned to attend the Oscar party with her and her mother Sharon, but changed his mind at the last minute and opted to keep a curry.

"I was coming, but then he said: & # 39; I don't want to get dressed & # 39;" he smiled. "I was at home eating curry and I was thinking," I wish I could stay with you now. "