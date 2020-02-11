Keaton Jennings called the England team for the test series in Sri Lanka | Cricket News

James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow rested, Moeen Ali is not available for selection





Keaton Jennings hasn't played for England since the test series in the West Indies last winter

England has retired starter Keaton Jennings for the two-game test series in Sri Lanka in March with Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson rested and Moeen Ali is not yet available for selection.

Jennings played the last of his 17 tests on the West Indies tour last February, struggling to settle in international cricket, averaging 25.19.

However, the two centuries of Left-Handed Test have come in subcontinental conditions, on their debut in India and on England's last visit to Sri Lanka in 2018, where she also impressed with a series of fine catches in the short stage.

With Bairstow given time to recover before summer and Rory Burns ruled out for an ankle injury, Jennings will compete with Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley for a place at the top of the order, while Joe Denly also retains his place in the team.

Anderson, who suffered a rib fracture during the test series in South Africa, has been left out to continue his recovery and make sure he is ready for the local series against the West Indies and Pakistan at the end of the year.

The other addition to the team is Ben Foakes. The 26-year-old was the man in the series on England's last trip to Sri Lanka and is the second wicketkeeper on the team, along with Jos Buttler.

Ali's self-imposed absence continues, but Jack Leach has recovered from an illness and the left point guard is one of three frontline players on the team, along with Somerset teammate Dom Bess and Lancashire leggie Matt Parkinson .

England hoped to recover Moeen Ali, but he is not available for selection

Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Vice-Captain Ben Stokes offer sewing bowling options, but Joe Root will have to do without Jofra Archer. The fast bowler is missing due to a stress fracture in the right elbow.

"The South African tour marked the appearance of a very exciting group of young players, creating a good balance with an experienced core of senior players," said national coach Ed Smith.

"That squad is mainly preserved, with some squad adjustments related to injuries, rest and the challenges of playing in subcontinental conditions."

"Jonny Bairstow has been in England squads in all three formats without a significant break. This two-test tour presents a good opportunity for Jonny to rest."

"Jimmy Anderson will continue to work with Lancashire and the ECB to be ready for the start of the County Championship season leading to the West Indies Test series in June."

James Anderson will not go to Sri Lanka while continuing his recovery from a rib injury

"Moeen Ali is not yet available for the test selection. The selectors are in constant dialogue with Moeen and he is still a valuable player in England's cricket."

England squad as a whole: Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (week), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes (week), Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

