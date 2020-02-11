KD Nixon of CU Buffs focused on having a stellar year

There was a brief moment in December when KD Nixon of Colorado felt he was ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

After reflecting further, he decided that he needed one more year in Boulder.

Now, in the middle of the low season training, Nixon is focused on making the most of his last year at CU, both on and off the football field.

"The fact is that I want to graduate, I want to go to the first round and I want to be an example for my family, so that's the best for me," said Nixon.

A 5-foot 8-inch, 185-pound receiver, Nixon announced on December 10 that he would skip his last year at CU and enter the NFL Draft. (A week earlier, his longtime teammate and friend, Laviska Shenault, announced his early entry to the draft). Nine days after his announcement, Nixon changed his mind.

"It was just the fact that you always had to see the bigger picture," he said.

While Shenault is projected as a possible first-round pick in the April draft, Nixon was a border draft prospect. However, beyond football, Nixon said he will become the first of his family to graduate from college.

"It's surreal," he said. "I'm going to walk this spring (and officially graduate in December), so it will be good for my family to see that."

From a football perspective, Nixon has the opportunity to finish his university career with a better grade.

In 2019, Nixon finished third in the team in receptions (35), yards received (465) and touchdowns (three). He also averaged 23.4 yards on 16 initial returns, ran for 19 yards on five carries, won 10 yards on two kick returns and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Dimitri Stanley on his only career pass.

Nixon's overall production dropped from 2018, when it caught 52 passes for 636 yards and four touchdowns.

"It can challenge you," said Nixon, who caught only 18 passes for 170 yards in the last seven games, "but you must stay focused because when the time is right, God will make it possible." That's why I stay so positive and keep a smile on my face.

"It's a kind of intestinal check for everyone because you put the work on a daily basis. No one else realizes what you do, but if you're not producing in the field, they don't think you're the best. Once you have the opportunities, people will realize what they have been missing all the time. "

The CU offensive, in general, sometimes sputtered last season, the first with Jay Johnson as coordinator. During the last seven games, the Buffs averaged only 15.6 points per game.

With the ability to play in the slot and outside, in addition to running the ball and even kicking back, Nixon hopes to do his part to help the Buffs become more explosive.

"I will always have high standards, high goals," he said. "I just have to have the opportunity. That's the number 1 thing I've had to learn in college. You can work harder than ever; if you don't have the chance, you can't get what you want in life, so I pray for have the opportunity this year. "

A year ago, Nixon worked to become a better blocker and believes he showed that ability. Now, he wants to show his entire game.

"Now is the point where I need the opportunity to show that I am fast; I need the opportunity to show that I can run over people; I need the opportunity to show that I can be a profound threat," he said.

Nixon, one of the eight students of the last year of scholarships in the team and one of the two on the offensive, is working to be more flexible, but he also said that he catches 500 passes a day, practicing for all kinds of scenarios: point one ball, catch low passes, or those in the middle, etc.

"Last year I was taking care of the body," he said. "Now, let's do more work in the field. It's a process and I think everything is going to connect.

"I'm just waiting for my turn. I can do it all. Sometimes I have to wait and pray for this year to use me more."

Nixon currently ranks 24 in the history of the school in receiving yards (1,118) and 25 in catches (89). With a great senior season, he could reach the top 10 in both categories and, if all goes well, Nixon will be in a better position for his future in a year.

"It won't get worse back," he said. "It will improve upon return."