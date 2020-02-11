Kate Middleton joins Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla for a rare joint engagement

%MINIFYHTMLf242008854f7777295dd0217fb1596ca11% %MINIFYHTMLf242008854f7777295dd0217fb1596ca12%

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived for a rare joint commitment with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Royals are visiting the new Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center (DMRC) in Loughborough in what is believed to be their first official exit as a quartet since 2011, when they attended a concert in aid of The Prince’s Trust.

It occurs when the Royal Family continues to adjust to the change of responsibilities in the wake of Megxit, who saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdraw from their roles as royalty members.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will tour the facilities where they will meet patients who undergo rehabilitation sessions in the gym and visit the prosthesis workshop.

Kate Middleton, 38, turned to her favorite label Alexander McQueen for the occasion, looking for a military-style navy blue jacket in a nod to the excursion stage.

The choice of costumes has an additional commotion since today marks the tenth anniversary of the death of Alexander McQueen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall appeared in a good mood upon arrival.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall seemed relaxed as they conversed on their way to the center.

The Duchess of Cambridge turned her head to speak with the Duchess of Cornwall when they arrived today at the DMRC in the rain.

Kate Middleton wore her hair in a medium hairstyle for the excursion with her husband, Charles and Camilla today

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Charles and Camilla today as they continue with a busy start to the year.

Smiling, Kate and William shook hands with the officers when they left the center after this afternoon's visit, from left to right.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (center) leave after visiting the Stanford Hall Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Stanford on Soar, Loughborough

Kate combined the jacket with a long black skirt and a matching bag, also by Alexander McQueen, to create a classic and polished look.

The royals picked their hair up in a medium-to-ride hairstyle easy to handle, perfect for keeping the frills secret on a cold and windy day, and added a pair of simple silver earrings. Finish off the look with a pair of long black suede heeled boots.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall brought a touch of color to the occasion in a green wool of three pieces of Mr. Roy. Camilla, 72, added a cozy hat with a faux fur trim to keep her hair warm in the cold winter temperatures.

Their husbands seemed equally intelligent, with Prince William, 37, dressed in a navy suit and military tie, and Charles, 71, wearing a gray suit under a clay-colored coat.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seemed animated as they chatted with the staff after a tour of the Stanford Hall Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center

Dressed in royal blue, Kate seemed engaged as she discussed the important work done by the unit staff members.

The Duchess of Cornwall also looked glamorous in a teal coat with blue and green plaid lapels, which combined with her dark blue leather gloves.

The Duchess of Cambridge was her usual smiling smile when she met with patients and staff and toured the gym and the prosthesis workshop.

Kate's decision to use McQueen today is particularly moving, as it is the tenth anniversary of the designer's death.

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall followed Prince Charles to the center this afternoon.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will receive a tour of the facilities. In the picture, the royals arrive today at the center

Directed by the Ministry of Defense, the center in the state of Stanford Hall, near Loughborough, began admitting patients in October 2018 and provides rehabilitation treatment to the military who have suffered injuries and neurological or other diseases on the battlefield .

DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the general program of the National Defense and Rehabilitation Center (DNRC) that includes both a defense element and proposals for a National installation (NHS) on the same site.

William, who was a sponsor of the DNRC appeal, attended the official delivery of the new defense center to the nation in June 2018.

Later, during their rest day in the Leicester area, Charles and Camilla will visit the city center to meet with street vendors and members of a local women's charity, attend a performance by local schoolchildren to celebrate diversity of the city and reveal a commemorative plaque in the new market. square.

The Duke of Cambridge with the Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving at the Stanford Hall Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center, Stanford on Soar, Loughborough

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a Alexander McQueen military jacket, pictured, for today's engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge smiled brightly when she arrived for the engagement along with Prince William and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall followed Prince Charles to the DMRC today

Then, the prince will attend a reception to launch the Midlands chapter of the British Asian Trust, in his role as founding sponsor of the organization.

While the Duchess, who is president of the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), will visit Leicester General Hospital to participate in the RVS Big Trolley Push recruitment campaign, where West End musical star Elaine Paige will join her.

Charles will celebrate the craft when he visits a workshop, which is said to be the last in Britain to produce rattan products, and then meet with his wife Camilla to visit Cambridge Satchel Company.