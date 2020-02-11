Home Entertainment Kash Doll was labeled as & # 39; racist & # 39;...

Kash Doll was labeled as & # 39; racist & # 39; after making a callous joke about the coronavirus!

Detroit rapper Kash Doll is warming up after a joke he made about the deadly Coronavirus that was not well received by his fans.

Kash posted a picture of four Disney princesses with medical masks, except for the Asian princess, Mulan, and Kash wrote: "I'm sorry, MULAN, but we never know," while the image was captioned: "At the airport as ". The image implies that Asia Princess Mulan could be contagious because the deadly virus began in Wuhan, China.

