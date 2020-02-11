Kash Doll was labeled as & # 39; racist & # 39; after making a callous joke about the coronavirus!

Detroit rapper Kash Doll is warming up after a joke he made about the deadly Coronavirus that was not well received by his fans.

Kash posted a picture of four Disney princesses with medical masks, except for the Asian princess, Mulan, and Kash wrote: "I'm sorry, MULAN, but we never know," while the image was captioned: "At the airport as ". The image implies that Asia Princess Mulan could be contagious because the deadly virus began in Wuhan, China.

According to CNN, on Monday 2,478 new cases of coronavirus were identified in mainland China, which raised the total number of infections to 42,638. Worldwide, 14,090 people were infected until Tuesday morning. According to reports, the SARS-like virus is moderately infectious and possibly airborne.

Usually, Kash can't be wrong in the eyes of his fans, but this time, they are holding their feet to the fire.

Check out some of the reactions to his joke on Twitter: