Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates the birthday of her makeup artist Pompy Hans

After dancing at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan went to Chandigarh for Laal Singh Chadha's next schedule. Yesterday, images of the sets appeared online in which Kareena is seen celebrating the birthday of her makeup artist Pompy Hans.

In the video, we see Kareena Kapoor Khan cheering and cheering along with Laal Singh Chadha's team for the birthday boy Pompy. Later, she may also be enjoying the birthday cake. Check out the video below to see all the fun.

Laal Singh Chadha is an official Forrest Gump remake of Tom Hanks released in 1994. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film follows a man with a low IQ that ends up joining military service. However, he still seems not to have overtaken his daughter Jenny Curren. The movie was a complete emotional roller coaster and we are sure that Aamir and Kareena will do full justice to the classic.