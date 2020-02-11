Kandi Burruss spends time with Issa Rae, spilling tea on love and romance

Kandi Burruss spent some time with Issa Rae, talking about love and romance. You can watch the women's video below.

‘I had a great time spilling tea on love and romance with @IssaRae! Don't miss the opportunity of #ShareYourLove and #SeeThePhotograph in theaters on Valentine's Day! Ad #ad ’Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said: "Also, being willing to embarrass others for fame hurts my feelings that we will shelter each other."

Another follower posted this: "A delight is correct!" I am really excited about this movie! "And one commenter said:" This movie looks amazing, especially with two beautiful people like the stars ❤️ "

Someone else wrote: "I love you Issa, but when will we have insecurity on our screen @kandi please ask thanks," and a follower praised Kandi's talents: "You are a great interviewer @kandi!"

Another commentator got excited about Kandi and said: "Kandi wow … now you have a completely new concert and now a new and entertaining presenter … wow you're doing that role."

A follower posted this: ‘So how will we do it? Are we going to have two beautiful women in the same place at the same time now? God is good! & # 39;

In other news, Kandi has been sharing all kinds of spicy posts on her social media account just before Valentine's Day.

For example, in one of the publications, he asked his fans a rather naughty question and took this opportunity to also share a photo of her in a daring outfit in bed. Overall, this recent post has fans excited about the comments.

Let's talk about girls, what is your favorite place to snack, apart from the bed …? I created @BedroomKandi to help keep it spicy anywhere, "Kandi wrote.

Fans and followers shared all kinds of experiences in the comments.



