Kandi Burruss gets excited about her son "Cool,quot;, Ace Wells Tucker – Check out her latest photos

Kandi Burruss talked about his son, Ace Wells Tucker, and shared some new photos of him on his social media account. He is very proud of his new shoes and continues to show them to the camera.

Many fans told Kandi that Ace should become a model for children because of the way he is modeling his new shoes.

A follower said: "He became so big and he will be tall." You and Todd had children that are taller than all of you! "And someone else posted this:" I thought you had in your dad's shoes. "

One commenter wrote: ‘You should really consider it as a model. He models his shoes very well "and someone else posted:" I can't believe how fast it is growing! I remember that episode when you were training to go to the bathroom at the age of months, now look at this handsome boy! "

A fan exclaimed: "He is a big boy now time flies, these children do not stay babies for a long time," and another follower wrote: "Ace! It's growing too fast, @kandi makes it stop."

And eventually, one more sponsor also sprang up after Kandi's son and Todd Tucker and said, "The coolest." He's so handsome @kandi. "

Apart from this, Kandi made headlines the other day due to a spicy post he shared on his social media account.

She is lying on a bed and Todd Tucker is preparing to whip the RHOA star. The photo caused several comments on social networks, as you will see.

Apart from that, the RHOA star asked her fans a rather naughty question, and also took this opportunity to also share a photo of her in a bold outfit in bed.

Overall, this recent post has also excited fans in the comments, and many of them shared their personal stories.



