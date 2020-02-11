Kabul hit by a suicide attack, fears are low: Reports | News

Kabul has been hit by a suicide attack, said an Interior Ministry official, with feared casualties in the first major attack in the Afghan capital in months.

"The explosion was a suicide attack with civilian victims," ​​Deputy Interior Ministry spokeswoman Marwa Amini told AFP news agency.

%MINIFYHTMLa38135d8e43484baa9033a9d6e3852b911% %MINIFYHTMLa38135d8e43484baa9033a9d6e3852b912%

The explosion took place at the entrance door of a government-run defense university, the Mariscal Fahim Military Academy, Reuters reported citing sources from the Interior Ministry.

A witness near the scene in western Kabul confirmed the explosion.

"It was a big explosion that shook our house. We also heard gunfire later. The ambulances rushed to the area quickly," Samiullah, a single-name resident, told AFP.

Six people were killed and at least a dozen injured last year in a similar Taliban suicide explosion outside the academy, inspired by European war colleges to train Afghan cadets to become officers.

The past few weeks have sparked frequent attacks against Afghan and US security forces in Afghanistan, even when the United States and the Taliban armed group continue talks to finalize a peace pact.

The Trump administration seeks to withdraw US troops after more than 18 years of war. The Taliban have waged an armed rebellion since it was overthrown in a US-led invasion in 2001.

The last major attack in the capital was in November when at least 12 people died when a minivan full of explosives crashed into a vehicle that was carrying foreigners during Kabul's rush hour.