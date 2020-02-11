Justin Theroux sends love to his B Jennifer Aniston on his birthday

Friends ex!

Jennifer Aniston Y Justin Theroux I may have quit smoking more than two years ago, but there is still a lot of love between them. The couple have supported each other since they announced the end of their marriage, and have even publicly interacted on social media since Aniston joined Instagram in October. Now in the friends Actress 51 birthday, Theroux shared a special thanks to his ex-wife in his Instagram stories.

"Grabbing 2020 and another year like," Justin captioned the sweet photo of the actress. Then he finished it with a sweet birthday shout that reveals a secret nickname. "Happy Birthday B," he wrote with a heart emoji to complete the sweet feeling.

It is not known exactly what it is Leftovers star that means "B,quot; considering that it is neither his first nor his last initial, and his middle name is Joanna. It must mean that it's a sweet and possibly secret nickname Justin has for his former love.