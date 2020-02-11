Jussie Smollett charged again for cheating alleged hate crime in 2019

Jussie Smollett's high profile fake hate crime scandal is not over yet, a Fox 32 report revealed. On Tuesday, special prosecutor Dan Webb filed an accusation against the actor regarding his January 2019 hoax .

The followers of the case know that Smollett has been accused by the state of hiring two Nigerian-American brothers for organizing a racially motivated and homophobic attack against him that involves a rope, bleach, racial and homophobic insults, as well as assault.

In October 2019, Jussie Smollett fought the claims that he invented everything on social media when someone online compared him to the teenager who allegedly lied about being attacked by his braids while he was at school.

Derrick Jackson, on Instagram, wrote that Jussie was "really a fashion pioneer," along with a 12-year-old photo of Amari Allen. Smollett wrote in response that his story never "changed,quot;, and then accused those who do not believe him to be "poorly informed internalized sheep."

Amari, the aforementioned teenager who claims she was bullied because of her hair, then revealed that her story had been completely fabricated. Initially, he said that a group of children attacked her in a Christian school, where Mike Pence's wife also works.

MSN reported that Amari's parents were very sorry, and then issued a statement expressing how bad they felt about the accusations, including the way they betrayed the trust of the community. Since Jussie's case came out, he was fired from his role in the television show, Empire, and then it was revealed that he would not return.

For months, it was speculated that the producers and writers were looking for a way to bring him back to the series, however, the show's creator then released a tweet that said there was no way for Jussie to return.

Smollett's case has since become a meme in social networks and in general culture, including Dave Chappelle's new stand-up special, Sticks and stones, where he made reference to Jussie's extensive hate crime dilemma.



