Jussie Smollett again accused of alleged hate crime cheating

After his case is reexamined by a special prosecutor, the former actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; He has been charged with six charges for allegedly organizing a hate crime and falsifying a police report.

Actor Jussie Smollett He has been charged with charges that he made a series of false reports to the Chicago Police Department.

The authorities claim that he organized a hate crime attack against himself to gain publicity.

The indictment of six charges has been filed against the former "Empire"special prosecutor star Dan Webb.

Last year, Smollett was accused of hiring two brothers to attack him outside his Chicago apartment. Police leaders filed an indictment of 16 felony charges against him for filing a false police report, but Jussie was released from custody in March 2019 and Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx withdrew all charges against him.

Webb was appointed in August to re-examine the case against Smollett and determine why the charges were dropped.

Smollett will appear in court on February 24, 2020, according to local Fox32 news channel.

The scandal cost Smollett his role in "Empire."