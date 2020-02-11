Jussie Smollett accused once again in connection with the alleged attack of 2019 in Chicago

%MINIFYHTML5943ccaff29ae504daf559d2d636a1fc11% %MINIFYHTML5943ccaff29ae504daf559d2d636a1fc12%

Wow Chile, here we go again! Just when you thought things had calmed down and all the parties involved had moved, it has just been announced that, for the second time, former "Empire,quot; star Jussie Smollett has been charged in connection with her alleged highly publicized attack of 2019 .

Although all charges against him were previously dropped, Jussie Smollett is back on the bench and faces legal consequences after the alleged attack on him in 2019 that occurred in Chicago while he was still filming the hit FOX series "Empire."

The Office of the Cook County Clerk of Chicago confirmed to the media that Special Prosecutor Dan Webb succeeded in trying to accuse Jussie of the alleged attack that occurred in Streeterville in January 2019.

After the new indictment, Webb issued a statement, detailing that a grand jury in Cook County returned a six-charge indictment against Jussie, ultimately accusing him of making four false reports to the Chicago police "related to his false claims. that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not a victim of a crime. "

If that were not enough, Webb also stated that he had met with Jussie's lawyers to voluntarily turn himself in for his reading of charges, which is scheduled for February 24.th at 9:30 a.m.

All charges against Smollett were dropped at the end of February 2019 in exchange for community service and the loss of their $ 10,000 bond payment. This result was before Webb was appointed special prosecutor to review the decision of the Cook County State Attorney's Office.

