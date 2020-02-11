Jussie Smollett accused again one year after the alleged attack

Jussie Smollett It seems to be facing more legal problems.
the Empire star was accused by special prosecutor Dan Webb On Tuesday in Chicago, the Cook County Clerk's Office confirmed through local ABC outlets. This legal update is related to Smollett's alleged attack on the city a year ago. According to a press release, "a grand jury from Cook County returned an indictment of six charges accusing Jussie Smollett of making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officials related to his false claims that he was a victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not a victim of a crime. "
In January 2019, Smollett said that, shortly after arriving in Chicago from New York City, he was walking when two criminals approached him and caught his attention shouting racial and homophobic insults to him. Apparently, the criminals began beating Smollett with his hands over his face and spilled an unknown chemical.
However, the case later took a turn as Communications Director of the Chicago Police Department. Anthony Guglielmi announced in February 2019 that Smollett "is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice,quot;. According to Guglielmi, the change to a suspect was "for filing a false police report (class 4 felony)." He also added: "Detectives are presenting evidence before a Grand Jury of Cook County."
At the end of February 2019, the Cook County State Attorney's Office approved the charges against Smollett, who was charged with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. Over the months, however, Smollett maintained his innocence. In the following weeks, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 serious crimes of disorderly conduct for allegedly submitting a false police report.
Then, at the end of March, all criminal charges against Smollett were dropped.
"Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and your record has been erased from the presentation of this tragic complaint against you," said Smollett's lawyers. Tina Glandian Y Patricia Brown Holmeshe said in a statement at the time. "Jussie was attacked by two people he could not identify on January 29. He was a victim who was vilified and appeared as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate comments made to the public that caused an inappropriate rush to trial."
"Jussie and many others were injured by these unfair and unjustified actions," the statement continued. "This whole situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only fair result. "
"Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is eager to return to focus on his family, friends and career," the statement concluded.
