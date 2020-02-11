Jussie Smollett accused again one year after the alleged attack

Jussie Smollett It seems to be facing more legal problems.

the Empire star was accused by special prosecutor Dan Webb On Tuesday in Chicago, the Cook County Clerk's Office confirmed through local ABC outlets. This legal update is related to Smollett's alleged attack on the city a year ago. According to a press release, "a grand jury from Cook County returned an indictment of six charges accusing Jussie Smollett of making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officials related to his false claims that he was a victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not a victim of a crime. "

In January 2019, Smollett said that, shortly after arriving in Chicago from New York City, he was walking when two criminals approached him and caught his attention shouting racial and homophobic insults to him. Apparently, the criminals began beating Smollett with his hands over his face and spilled an unknown chemical.

However, the case later took a turn as Communications Director of the Chicago Police Department. Anthony Guglielmi announced in February 2019 that Smollett "is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice,quot;. According to Guglielmi, the change to a suspect was "for filing a false police report (class 4 felony)." He also added: "Detectives are presenting evidence before a Grand Jury of Cook County."