Joseph Shabalala, founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo dies | News

Joseph Shabalala, founder of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo male choral group, died at 78.

Shabalala passed away at a Pretoria hospital on Tuesday, the band's manager, Xolani Majozi, told The Times, a South African news website.

"Yes, it's true. Mr. Shabalala passed away this morning," Majozi said.

"The group is on tour in the United States, but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is familiar," Majozi added.

Shabalala, who formed the band in 1959 and directed it for more than 50 years, retired in 2014 due to health problems, but continued to make appearances with the group at the events, the news site added.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won five Grammys (Justin Lane / EPA)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won five Grammys, dedicating his fifth prize to former President Nelson Mandela.

The band traveled with Mandela to the Norwegian capital, Oslo, when he received the Nobel Peace Prize.

The South African government paid tribute to the musician.

"We would like to express our condolences for the death of Joseph Shabalala, who was the founder of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo group," the government said in a tweet.

Born in 1941 in the city of Ladysmith, in the KwaZulu-Natal region of the country, Shabalala first found fame after He was seen by the well-known group, the Durban Choir.

But his great opportunity came in 1985 when American musician Paul Simon traveled to South Africa to collaborate with South African artists for his next album Graceland.

Simon collaborated with Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo and composed the now famous song, Homeless.

The group has also worked with Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton, among others.