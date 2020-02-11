Jos Buttler, renewed and excited by the T20 after the fight series & # 39; fight & # 39; in South Africa | Cricket News

"It's always disappointing when you don't meet the standards you want,quot;





Jos Buttler rested for the ODI series but returns for the three T20

Jos Buttler says he is excited for England's T20 series with South Africa after a "disappointing,quot; test performance.

England won the Test series 3-1, but Buttler struggled to find his best form with the bat, averaging only 16.42 in seven innings, and admits he needed a break after a hectic year.

The winner of the World Cup allowed it during the ODI and has returned from his brief renewed rest time while England's preparations for the T20 World Cup in the fall begin in earnest.

"I love being here, but it's also full and you enjoy the breaks," Buttler said. Sky sports. "That will always be one of the challenges, not only the time you spend away, but when you're on tour, finding ways to stay cool is always a challenge."

"It was a pretty quick break, but it was really good for me and I think it's a change of format, I'm excited. I love cricket T20, it gives you many opportunities to go out and express yourself and have a little fun."

"I am very excited for these T20, it is a format that I know well and I have a lot of experience and it is very fun. Having a series with three games is good, many times it is a game at the end of the ODI series, so having three games that waiting is really exciting. "

Buttler's place on the side of the white ball could not be safer, but his lack of racing in red ball cricket in recent months has led to questions about his place on the side. So how would you evaluate the recent series of tests in South Africa?

"Difficult. It's always disappointing when you don't do the standards you want to do and do your job as well as you can do for the team. That was disappointing but it was obviously a great series for other boys and for the team as a whole.

"I felt I needed to score some races or have a rest! That didn't happen and I had a rest after the series. It's really hard because you want to be involved in everything and many times it's easy to say you need a break when you lose your shape and it's Easy to say that it must be by x, I z.

"At certain times, it may be that a break from the game does you good, at others it may be something that you need to modify technically or mentally."

I would say that that was the fight I had in the series of Tests, I do not think I have accessed my area as well as I could have done and probably sometimes I did not have so much commitment to the clarity of where I wanted to play because of that.

"Maybe a break has helped me with that and also the time outside of this environment to just sit down and reflect is really powerful. Things certainly become much clearer then, when you have a little time to reflect and you are not in the heat of battle trying to solve it.

"Actually, you can sit alone or take a walk in the park and think about things and find ways to answer some questions."

Buttler has rarely had trouble finding the right answers in white ball cricket and with the triumph of more than 50 years in the World Cup, he and England will have greater success in the T20 World Cup in Australia in late year.

The Eoin Morgan team has only nine more T20 games before the start of the tournament, so the three games against South Africa are considered of great importance.

"I think this is the real beginning of the pre-World Cup match," said Buttler. "If we look at the amount of planning that was carried out in the World Cup over 50 years, we have not had so much time to run and watch this T20 World Cup, but it certainly starts now.

"In cricket T20 I think we have many improvements to make, we have not been so consistent, but that may come from not considering the format as the highest priority compared to the format over 50 in recent years.

"Now T20 is a huge priority and we hope we can have an established team and guys in good shape."

