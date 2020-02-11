Jordyn Woods impresses fans with this intense training video

Jordyn Woods shared a video on his social media account that impressed fans. He is working hard and shared a clip on his social media account for fans to see.

‘Going back to that🖤🐍💪🏽 who's with me? What are your fitness goals for 2020? (That was the first time I made the second machine, but after the fifth set I was much more elegant 😂) for those of you who asked that the first training is all for the central force in the first place, "Jordyn captioned his post.

Many of his followers appreciated the fact that Jordyn was not interested in posting glamorous photos from the gym, but in real training.

Someone commented: "That's real! Thanks for posting the first take!"

Another follower said: "The gym is not about grace, it's about hard work and dedication, keep working,quot; for those who hate. "

Another follower posted this: "Baby, you look better and better every day," and someone else said: "@jordynwoods, what is the name of that second machine? It seems very difficult to complete the repetitions."

A commenter answered the question and wrote: "It's a VersaClimber!"

A fan praised Jordyn and said: "Idc what someone says, you are killing all the time," ❤️ "while another follower was also excited about her:" Jordyn looks fabulous as always. "

Jordyn has been living his best life these days, and is extremely busy with all kinds of new projects in which he has been involved.

In other news, just the other day, Jordyn excited his IG followers with the last announcement he decided to make on his social media account: a Valentine's Day sale!

As it has been revealed before, many people said that since Jordyn left behind the Kardashian clan, she had more success and is even shining brighter.

Fans are very happy for her, and wish this young woman the best.



