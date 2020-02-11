Jon Peters claims that Pamela Anderson broke up and her 12-day marriage ended after he paid her debts

After his marriage to Pamela Anderson lasted only 12 days, Hollywood producer Jon Peters says he is just an "old fool." Peters has responded to a recent report stating that Anderson ended the marriage because he was "too controlling." One year old says that the truth is that Anderson is bankrupt, and after he paid his debts, their relationship ended.

According to Page sixPeters contacted them after reading his article on insider information that Anderson realized immediately after marrying the former celebrity stylist that she "made a terrible mistake."

Rich guy Jon Peters says he married Pamela Anderson after she proposed through a text message, paid her $ 200K debt and then left it 12 days later https://t.co/GP1xZTABHx pic.twitter.com/HixIFxuxvF – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2020

Peters sent an email to the publication to clarify some things and explained that "everything they told you was a lie." First, he said he did not propose to Anderson, and the truth is that she asked him to marry her through text.

"Needless to say, when he sent me a text message saying he wanted to get married, it was a kind of dream come true even though he was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving," Peters wrote. “I left everything for Pam. I had almost $ 200,000 in bills and there was no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I receive. There is no fool like an old fool. "

Peters and Anderson were married in a secret Malibu ceremony on January 20. The couple briefly left 30 years ago when they starred Baywatch and he was producing Bat Man, starring Michael Keaton.

The couple reconnected last month and in a few days they were husband and wife. But, on February 1, Anderson and Peters announced their separation. An insider said Page six that Anderson's heart was "too open,quot;, and after she returned from a "spiritual cleansing,quot; in India, she made the mistake of marrying Peters.

Jon Peters says that the marriage to Pamela Anderson went bankrupt after he paid the debts https://t.co/QAruBI3590 pic.twitter.com/8tPWwp5FCU – Page six (@PageSix) February 10, 2020

The famous hairdresser who has become a producer says there is much more to the story, but the text he sent to Anderson is "self-explanatory." Peters attached a copy of the text he sent to Anderson, which began with "Dear Pammy."

Peters wrote in his text message to Anderson that the previous nine days had been a "beautiful festival of incredible love." But, "the whole matter of marriage,quot; with lawyers, debts and Jazmin scared him. Peters said that at the age of 74, the situation made him realize that he needs a quiet and simple life instead of an "international love story."

According to the Miami HeraldJazmin is a "new spicy lifestyle website," but Peters describes it as something that borders on porn. He says Anderson has been making money from the website for about a year.

Peters also told Anderson by text message that he thought building an empire together would be fun, but he was wrong. He said he was a simple guy who loves his children, and doesn't want to fly back and forth to Canada (where Anderson is from) because he doesn't like to travel.

Peters also told Anderson that he still wanted her to be in his next movie. Private dancer, and he can love her by giving her a new career.

From Tommy Lee to Jon Peters: a retrospective look at Pamela Anderson's love life https://t.co/nZhCypZv6u – People people) February 2, 2020

Jon Peters says he has built a financial empire in the last 50 years that has left everything to his children. He added that it is very private and personal for him, and the idea that lawyers review his business makes him want to vomit.

Peters also applauded the insider that called him "controller." He said he welcomed Anderson into his life with open arms and love, and that "controlling,quot; must mean that he paid Anderson's bills because he was bankrupt. He added that he bought Anderson a completely new wardrobe.

"I didn't want to say anything, I just wanted it to be on separate paths, but when I read your article I felt the need to tell the real story," Jon Peters said. Page Six.

A representative of Pamela Anderson says that Peters' claims "are not only completely manufactured, but ridiculous."



