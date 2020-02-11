Johnson takes Holyoke to victory 48-41 over Wiggins – Up News Info

Wiggins falls contest to Holyoke in 48-41 loss on Saturday.

Holyoke was the leader in scoring for Ethan Johnson, who scored 15 points and also collected five rebounds and one assist. Miles Sprague helped the effort by contributing 13 points and four rebounds.

Looking forward to his next games, Wiggins will host Wray, while Holyoke will travel to play against Akron.

Wiggins has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.



This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.