John Krasinski talks about & # 39; A Quiet Place Part 2 & # 39; with Ellen DeGeneres

John Krasinski had a good faith success in the 2018 dramatic thriller "A Quiet Place." Newton's native wrote, directed and starred with his wife Emily Blunt in the film, which earned $ 340.9 million worldwide. But when Paramount Pictures approached Krasinski about a sequel, he hesitated to make one, much less write a paper in the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Monday, Krasinski also said he distrusted the sequel to be seen as a "cash theft."

"I fully understood why the study wanted to make a sequel for financial reasons," Krasinski told EW. "I didn't want to have anything to do with it because, strangely, no matter how much the writer / director is, I'm also a big fan of this movie. I didn't want to be part of anything that was seen as a cash theft."

It was not clear if Krasinski would play his role again in "A Quiet Place Part II,quot;, because – spoiler alert – his character dies at the end of the first film. But when he discussed the movie during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show,quot; also on Monday, Krasinski said he believed his role was useful in completing the backstory of the film universe.

"It was one of those things that I really wasn't going to do a second because the first one was a very personal experience," Krasinski said. "It was my love letter to my children, which seems crazy, now that you are seeing that. It was really important for me to continue with the metaphor and, in fact, we began to discuss how it all started, so there is a bit in the movie where you can see how it all started. "

"A Quiet Place Part II,quot; sneaks into theaters on March 20.