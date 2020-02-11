Joey Kramer joins Aerosmith at the Las Vegas Show

Wenn

The drummer makes his stage return with his bandmates only weeks after he took them to court for freezing him from the performances at the MusiCares and the Grammys.

Up News Info –

Aerosmithdrummer Joey kramer He is scheduled to return to the stage with his bandmates in Las Vegas on Monday night (February 10) just weeks after he was told he was not good enough for his Grammy weekend shows.

Kramer took the band to court last month (January 2020) after learning that he had been "frozen" from the group's performances in the tribute of MusiCares Person the Year and the Grammys themselves.

%MINIFYHTML6a6552a405ef67b01cd01505f2c0d7fd11% %MINIFYHTML6a6552a405ef67b01cd01505f2c0d7fd12%

Steven Tyler and the rest of the band auditioned for Joey for his place after he suffered a shoulder injury that kept him off the stage last year (2019), and when he was not impressed, they chose to use a replacement for the big shows .

Kramer lost his attempt to reinstate, but now it seems that his bandmates have changed their minds and will return behind the team for the set Monday night in Sin City.

The sources tell TMZ that the band feels that Joey is back at his best.