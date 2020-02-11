Joe Biden leaves New Hampshire before the main results arrive

Joe Biden says he will not give up the possibilities of his campaign in New Hampshire, but that he will not stay in the state to see the first primary results of the nation.

The former vice president told reporters on Tuesday he is flying to South Carolina, skipping the party on Election Night in Nashua, where he was scheduled to speak, as polls show that his support once strong in the primary race democrat.

"We had many good friends here who have helped us a lot," Biden said while queuing at a Dunkin restaurant in Manchester. "We still have some hope here in New Hampshire, and we'll see what happens."

More Biden on skipping NH tonight for SC – Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 11, 2020

Biden confirmed the unusual decision: all other major candidates are scheduled to attend primary night parties on Tuesday night in New Hampshire, after a Politico journalist noticed on Tuesday morning that a charter plane associated with his campaign was scheduled to fly from Manchester to Charleston, South Carolina at 6 p.m., before returning to the hometown of former Delaware senator Wilmington. Biden told reporters that his campaign also plans to visit Nevada, which, along with South Carolina, votes later this month.

"The rest of the nation is out there," he said. "There are a lot of electoral votes to have. And let's see. But I think we will do well in Nevada and South Carolina."

Biden said former President Bill Clinton won the Democratic nomination in 1992 after losing eight of the first nine contests at that time. However, his campaign has had a different trajectory. After finishing fourth in Iowa, recent polls have shown Biden's support in a tailspin in New Hampshire.

As Politico recently reported, Biden's campaign is betting heavily on the February 29 primaries in South Carolina, where the former vice president has traditionally received strong support from black voters. He and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are now scheduled to perform at a "launch party,quot; in South Carolina on Tuesday night in the state capital, Columbia. (Nevada assemblies are February 22).

When asked about the message he sent to flee New Hampshire on Tuesday before the polls closed in the state, Biden repeatedly said he "has to get to South Carolina."

"He says I'm going to South Carolina," he said. "That's what it says,quot;.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, fellow Democratic primary candidate, believes she says something different.

"I think he says he is not here to fight for votes in New Hampshire," Warren told reporters Tuesday afternoon in Nashua. “I think that's what democracy is about. We go out here, talk to the voters and fight for every vote. "

A crush of press here in @ewarren The third stop of the day: a polling station in Nashua, NH. After greeting the supporters, @alivitali He asked Warren about Biden leaving for South Carolina. Warren replied: "I think he says he is not here to fight for voters in New Hampshire." – Tara Prindiville (@taraprindiville) February 11, 2020

Sanders was somewhat less declarative, when asked about Biden's decision on Tuesday.

"All I can say is that we will be here tonight," he said with a smile.