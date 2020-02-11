Joaquin Phoenix gets emotional when he speaks in tribute to the late brother River Phoenix at the 2020 Oscars

Joaquin Phoenix, who performed an epic performance like Arthur Fleck in the hit movie. jester He won the Oscar for best actor at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards and delivered a powerful speech where he talked about his late brother, River Phoenix.

Phoenix, who was nominated four times before, took the opportunity during his acceptance speech to speak with the audience, his fellow nominees and urged those who observe at home to focus on the state of humanity.

He said: "I've been thinking a lot about some of the distressing problems we face collectively, and I think that sometimes we feel, or made us feel, that we defend different causes. But for me, I see things in common. I think if we talk about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we are talking about the fight against injustice. "

Phoenix continued: "I think we have disconnected a lot from the natural world and from many of us, that we are guilty of is a vision of the egocentric world. The belief that we are the center of the universe. I think we fear the idea of ​​personal change because we believe that we have to sacrifice something to give up something, but human beings at our best are so witty, creative and great that I believe that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are useful for all Homosapien and the environment. "

The 45-year-old actor continued explaining: "I've been a scoundrel all my life. I've been selfish, I've been cruel sometimes, hard to work, and I'm grateful that so many in this room have given me a second chance. I think it's when we are at our best. When we support each other. When we help each other grow, when we guide each other towards redemption, that is the best of humanity. "

The Hollywood talent concluded his speech fighting tears while quoting his late brother, River, saying: "When I was 17, my brother wrote this letter, and said:" Run to the rescue with love and peace will continue. "Thank you. "

One person had this reaction: "He really poured out his heart and delivered one of the most memorable speeches is the story of The Academies."

The Oscar winner recently embraced the fight against injustice.



