Jenson Button predicts a stronger match of Charles Leclerc-Sebastian Vettel in F1 2020

COMPLETE: Jenson Button on what he expects in F1 2020 and who he hopes to challenge Lewis Hamilton

Sky F1's Jenson Button believes that Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will form a more formidable couple in their second year as Ferrari teammates.

Before the launch of the Ferrari 2020 in Italy on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports F1 and digital platforms, Button has predicted that the Vettel-Leclerc association will be more advantageous for the team on the track this season.

Speaking to Sky sports news, the 2009 world champion said: "They had some incidents in 2019, hopefully this year will not be the case. Both are very fast.

"I think last year they were both trying to find their position on the team. The new player who entered, Charles Leclerc, and got more poles than anyone else, and Sebastian Vettel, the four-time world champion."

"Two very talented drivers and I think that after that first year together now they can really work as a team and focus on fighting Mercedes, not just fighting each other."

Button on the management of two star drivers

After four years when Ferrari was established and recognized as the number one alongside Kimi Raikkonen, Vettel was regularly surpassed on the track in 2019 with Leclerc becoming the second teammate to beat the German in an F1 season, a performance that Button thinks was "exceptional."

Leclerc, who also claimed more victories in 2019, has now signed a long-term agreement until the end of 2024.

When asked how difficult it was to have two star drivers on the same team, Button said: "It's hard, but it must be handled well and I don't think it was at certain points last year within Ferrari."

"I think Sebastian now understands how fast his teammate is and I think they will have a much better relationship this year. Obviously they want to win over each other, but I think the match is very strong."

"In terms of putting together a car, Sebastian looks great doing that. Spend more hours than anyone with the engineers and trying to adjust things here and there."

"When there is a young weapon in your team, we find it with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton when they were teammates at McLaren, it hurts the experienced pilot a bit. But once you get over it and look at it as an equal it is very different and I think That will work well together.

"I hope they do, because it is important for the championship."

Button also believes that 2020 represents a crucial year for Vettel, whose current agreement expires at the end of the season.

"It's an important year for him," Button added. "Last year he was defeated by his teammate in points, this year he really has to go out and show what he can do. If he does, he will fight for that world championship."

Follow the story of the F1 car launch week with Sky Sports! The events of Ferrari (Tuesday) and McLaren (Thursday) are shown live on the channel and digital platforms.