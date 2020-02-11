Jennifer Aniston thought that & # 39; & # 39; landed on Mars & # 39; & # 39; after moving to LA

There is no place like Los Angeles.

Of course, the weather is perfect almost 365 days a year. And it is the only state in which you must add an "el,quot; before mentioning on which highway you are driving.

But in a new interview with a close friend Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston He is the first to admit that the move from New York to Los Angeles was interesting.

"This conversation of women who support women is new, but I think we have been doing it for a long time. When I landed in Los Angeles at age 20 and fell in love with those girls who are still sitting around the table today, they were in a different path, "Jennifer explained in Interview magazine. "I had never had a circle of women to come together and talk forever. I thought," God, these people in California don't shut up. They talk about their feelings and cry in front of each other. "I said to myself: & # 39; Here I am, a girl who grew up in New York City, and now I am in Laurel Canyon, wearing a flower dress and someone put a crystal around my neck and is burning sage around my head. They have landed on Mars. "