Jennifer Aniston thought that & # 39; & # 39; landed on Mars & # 39; & # 39; after moving to LA

There is no place like Los Angeles.
Of course, the weather is perfect almost 365 days a year. And it is the only state in which you must add an "el,quot; before mentioning on which highway you are driving.
But in a new interview with a close friend Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston He is the first to admit that the move from New York to Los Angeles was interesting.
"This conversation of women who support women is new, but I think we have been doing it for a long time. When I landed in Los Angeles at age 20 and fell in love with those girls who are still sitting around the table today, they were in a different path, "Jennifer explained in Interview magazine. "I had never had a circle of women to come together and talk forever. I thought," God, these people in California don't shut up. They talk about their feelings and cry in front of each other. "I said to myself: & # 39; Here I am, a girl who grew up in New York City, and now I am in Laurel Canyon, wearing a flower dress and someone put a crystal around my neck and is burning sage around my head. They have landed on Mars. "
She continued: "But I really think it was something that saved me. This is a really difficult business in which we are, which is not always friendly, inclusive or supportive. Many times, it's quite the opposite. I remember going to the auditions and the girls would never want to share anything. Or they would talk to you during the auditions to distract you when they knew you were trying to work on your stuff. "
Sandra would intervene and admit "that was me, by the way, who did that to you."
Joking aside, both Sandra and Jennifer are excited to have special opportunities in a business that is always changing. More recently, Jennifer appeared in The morning show with another close friend called Reese witherspoon. It is a special opportunity for which the actress is absolutely grateful.
"Think of the generation that lies ahead. Many of those women were fed when they were 40 years old, and the fact that we can still work and in fact we are reaching our most creative adventures at this time in our lives." "We are rewriting that narrative that society threw at us," he explained. "I remember the message I received even when I was 30 years old was:" Don't play with a mom, and if you play with a mom, make sure it's for a 3 year old. "
She continued: "That is no longer the case. You have maintained the same career from the moment you were 20 years old. Is it just a lucky window of time that we were able to get into the business when we did it, and then this is happening a moment? Whatever it is, we can never know because who matters, is happening. "
