Jennifer Aniston says she still sees children in her future before she turns 51!

The Friends actress is now 51 years old and not only seems to be half her age, but still sees children in her future. As fans know, Jennifer Aniston is not a mother, but that could change one day very soon.

Apparently, Jen has a "small screenshot in (her) brain,quot; of children running!

On her 51st birthday today, Aniston's cover story for Interview magazine also fell and the photos of her featured in the post are simply perfection!

In addition, she was interviewed by her fellow actress and good friend Sandra Bullock and the questions were quite personal.

‘What have you not done yet and what are you eager to do? Are you at a job level? Are you on a level of spiritual evolution? Is it all of the above? "Bullock asked the other actress.

In response, Jen made it clear that she still saw children in her future even though she had not yet done so.

‘My instinctive reaction was to say all of the above. It is not so much what I see myself doing, but rather a small screenshot in my brain, in which I listen to the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see children running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food that is cooked That is the cheerful snapshot in my head, "he revealed.

Sandra asked jokingly if she was also at the beach house with her in that snapshot and Jen assured her yes. Your friendship is very cute!

But that could also mean that Jennifer was talking about Sandy's children running, since the other Hollywood star is Louis's mother, a 10-year-old son, and Laila, 8.

He even congratulated his friend for his "lovely home and an impressive man and two beautiful children."



