Jennifer Aniston credits the children's home & # 39; insecure & # 39; for his buoyant personality

In an interview conducted by Sandra Bullock, the student of & # 39; Friends & # 39; says that & # 39; see adults being unpleasant with each other & # 39; made her think & # 39; I don't want to do that & # 39 ;.

Jennifer Aniston He didn't get his buoyant personality from a pleasant past. In fact, the actress famous for her portrayal of Rachel Green in "friends"He attributed to his children's home" insecure "for developing his positive attitude towards situations in which things do not go well.

During an interview for Interview magazine, the 51-year-old beauty was praised by Sandra Bullock for having "a way to boost joy and positivity" in your life. When asked what was the driving force behind this, he explained: "I think it comes from growing up in a home that was destabilized and felt insecure."

"Seeing adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: & # 39; I don't want to do that. I don't want to be that. I don't want to experience this feeling. I'm having in my body in this moment. I don't want anyone else I came into contact with to feel that & # 39; & # 39; so I guess I have to thank my parents, "he continued. "You can be angry or be a martyr, or you can say: & # 39; Do you have lemons? Let's make lemonade & # 39 ;.

I asked her what could take her faster "The morning show"Star replied:" Turning on the television, listening to the news, reading the newspaper, that can make me very sad and really angry. "He elaborated his response by pointing out" the division that is taking place "and" the complete chaos that exists ".

"When people show greed, bad behavior and lack of gratitude," the ex-wife of Brad Pitt Y Justin Theroux He continued saying. "It's very difficult to say this in an eloquent way. When you see that people behave badly and hurt other people, that makes me very angry. And the abuse of animals, obviously."

Aniston also weighed on how he felt about the success of "The Morning Show." Sincerely admitting that he has "no attachment to a result," he explained: "I think it is a real key to success in life, not worrying about landing, but enjoying the experience. That's what we did. We were focused on do something really great and interesting and a little daring, and try to be as honest as possible. But I think it's about not being attached to the result. "

In another part of the chat, Aniston and Bullock also talked about sharing the ex-boyfriend. Tate Donovan. Recalling the moment they first appeared, they both declared: "We both share Tate." When Bullock noticed that the "Rocketman"The actor is" a very patient human being, since he dated both of them, "Aniston joked," he seems to have a type. "