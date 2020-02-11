Jeff Tong Khue Yang and Tina Mylisa Xiong accused of cockfighting, 61 animals seized from the Ramsey property – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A couple from Anoka County faces criminal charges related to animal cruelty after a cockfighting operation was found on their property in Ramsey.

Authorities first went to the home of Jeff Tong Khue Yang and Tina Mylisa Xiong due to a noise complaint regarding a rooster last June.

Looking through an arch in a fence, police observed numerous animal cages with several roosters and chickens running.

"The animals were missing feathers, had open wounds and were thin," according to the criminal complaint. "Housing was also inadequate for the weather."

Authorities say subsequent trips to the property revealed that the animals had inadequate food and "recent wounds in throat areas compatible with cockfights."

When police executed a search warrant at the house on July 1, they found bags of bird feathers, steroids and antibiotics, and cockfighting DVDs.

Agents of the animal and animal society subsequently removed 61 birds from the property. Reports show that 47 of them were underweight and four of them died days later. All animals had mites and external parasites.

Yang and Xiong made their first appearance at Anoka County court on Friday. Since then they have been released, their next court date is scheduled for March.