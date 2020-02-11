Jay-Z appeared at the joint concert of Omarion and Bow Wow, but left after a song

%MINIFYHTMLca0411bc46fa26bcf2a9e3825be7e15611% %MINIFYHTMLca0411bc46fa26bcf2a9e3825be7e15612%

https://www.beyonce.com/Instagram

In another part of the interview, the two rappers who will embark on & # 39; Millennium Tour 2020 & # 39; They explain the reason why Jermaine Dupri did not produce clues in & # 39; Face Off & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Seems to keep Jay Z entertaining is something difficult to do, even for Omarion Y Bow wow. During an interview to promote their next "Millennium Tour 2020", the rappers recalled the moment when Hov showed up at one of his "Face Off" stops at Madison Garden Square Garden in New York, only to leave after watching a performance .

Bow Wow said the only reason Hov came to the show was because he and Omarion were playing a version of Hov's collaboration with R. Kelly, "The best of both worlds". He said: "He found out and said:" They interpret "The best of both worlds. That is the first song that comes out." Bow plays the verse of [Hov], [Omarion] plays the part of Kellz. "

%MINIFYHTMLca0411bc46fa26bcf2a9e3825be7e15613% %MINIFYHTMLca0411bc46fa26bcf2a9e3825be7e15614%

He continued remembering: "So Hov arrives at the Garden, stands in the tunnel, observes the introduction and I and O are excited. When the song came out, I looked in the tunnel, Hov was gone. He came to see that. One piece. , there were twenty thousand in that mother, he saw that and then got in the car and left. "

%MINIFYHTMLca0411bc46fa26bcf2a9e3825be7e15615% %MINIFYHTMLca0411bc46fa26bcf2a9e3825be7e15616%

In another part of the interview, the duo explained the reason why the longtime Bow Wow contributor Jermaine Dupri He did not produce any of the tracks on his joint album "Face Off". Omarion stated that it was because the "Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star dismissed the founder of So So Def one day after production.

Citing creative differences, Bow Wow then intervened: "We didn't even have the opportunity to record in a song by Jermaine Dupri. The first day, we entered the studio and I, O and Jermaine are just talking. I'm like, I'm really, I'm not feeling what the hell he is doing and the records he wants to make & # 39; "This led the two to have an agreement, with Jermaine challenging the two artists to make a success without their help.

"I gave you number 1 [success on the Hot Rap song list]. Go ahead and make me proud and do it without me," Bow Wow recalled what Jermaine said. "And we did it, and we ended up having a successful album. It still sold like 755,000 copies and we released & # 39; Girlfriend & # 39; and we were able to get two singles."