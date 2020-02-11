Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the bank, postponed Ducks-Blues – Up News Info

ANAHEIM, California – St. Louis defender Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in the game in the first period, which caused the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night.

The teammates asked for medical help immediately after Bouwmeester collapsed with 7:50 remaining in the first period.

Bouwmeester seemed to be having a drink of water when it began to fall slowly. Emergency medical personnel ran to the Blues Bank.

The Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken out of the bank. Both teams returned to their locker rooms and the game was suspended a few minutes later tied at 1.

Bouwmeester recorded 5:34 of ice time in the game. The 36-year-old is in his seventeenth season of the NHL and eighth with the Blues. It was Florida's third overall pick in the 2002 NHL draft and ranks sixth among active players and second among defenders with 1,241 regular season games played.