Japan begins testing the air-launched variant of the new anti-ship missile – Defense Blog

Matilda Coleman
Defence Blog

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) has begun testing the improved version of the Type-12 surface-to-ship missile in an aerial launch configuration designed for the P-1 maritime patrol aircraft.

According to several media reports, a P-1 patrol aircraft equipped with four modernized air-based type 12 missiles made its first test flight from the Atsugi Naval Air Facility on February 10, 2020.

The improved aerial launch variant of the last Type 12 anti-ship missile has a maximum range of more than 300 km. It is also reported that the Kawasaki P-1 anti-submarine patrol aircraft may carry up to 8 Type 12 anti-ship missiles.

Type 12 features INS with mid-way GPS guidance and better accuracy due to improved terrain contour matching and target discrimination capabilities. The weapon is networked, where other platforms can provide initial and mid-course objectives, and also have shorter reload times and reduced life cycle costs.

Experts associate Tokyo's intention to create a new anti-ship missile with the sudden increase in the activity of the EPL air forces and Chinese coast guard ships, constantly invading Japan's airspace and territorial waters in recent months

