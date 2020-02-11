Janet Jackson's son asked for violin at age 2

NBC

The singer of & # 39; Rhythm Nation & # 39; reveals in a new television interview that his three-year-old son Eissa Al Mana is & # 39; incredibly musical & # 39; and he loves classical music since he was only two years old.

Janet JacksonHis son showed signs of following his musical steps with only two years, when he asked him to buy a violin.

The 53-year-old singer is the mother of son Eissa with former Wissam Al Mana, and talked about the talents of his three-year-old son when he appeared in "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"Monday night, February 10, 2020.

When asked if Eissa is musical, Janet replied "it is incredibly musical", before revealing that her first "reference instrument" was a violin.

"First it was the violin, all this he chose, this was at two (years)," he smiled. "He first chose the violin and loves classical music," he said. "On the first day of school he took the violin to school. On the third day of school he said: & # 39; Mom, I want to take a cello to school & # 39 ;, and I said: & # 39; Baby, you don't have a cello & # 39 ;. "

Eissa then asked Janet to "turn my violin into a cello," so he turned to his assistant, who then "took a straw and stuck it to the bottom of the violin. He loved it."

Another of Janet's assistants asked Eissa if she wanted a cello, that she was going to buy it, to which he replied: "Mom."

"So, he has a cello," Janet admitted shyly.

Janet appeared on the US television chat show. UU. To talk about her recently announced "Black Diamond" tour, she will see her travel the world to promote her new album of the same name, her first album since "Unbreakable" in 2015. The superstar will play a total of 34 dates in North America , before arriving in Europe, and the walk will begin in Miami, Florida, in June 2020.