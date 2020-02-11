Janet Jackson will go on the world tour & # 39; Black Diamond & # 39; in summer

WENN / Avalon

When sharing the news on social networks, the singer of & # 39; Scream & # 39; opens on the inspiration behind the name of his first studio album since & # 39; Unbreakable & # 39; of 2015.

Janet Jackson is on its way again for the "Black Diamond Tour".

The "Nasty" singer will begin the world tour in Miami, Florida, in June and will play a total of 34 dates in North America, before arriving in Europe.

The walk, organized to promote his new album, also called "Black Diamond", will feature nightly performances of the album "Rhythm Nation 1814", which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

When sharing the news on his Instagram account, Janet wrote: "Hi guys! I have heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I am working on my new album and on a new World Tour this summer.! Both titled Black Diamond. "

"Black diamonds are the hardest of all, the most difficult to cut. I see that as the most difficult to damage or destroy. There are many things that I have endured. I look like a Black Diamond in its purest form. I & # 39; On a rock, I have rough edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength and give you strength. "