Janet Jackson, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monae, Patti LaBelle, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox and more announced as artists for the Essence 2020 Festival

Now that 2020 is officially in full swing, the countdown to Essence's annual music festival It is just around the corner.

As you know every year, Essence takes over New Orleans for his festival and this year will be no different. On Tuesday, the official lineup for this year's festival was announced and we are pretty sure fans will be excited to see who will be on stage this year.

Janet Jackson will return as headliner, while Bruno Mars will head for the first time. Meanwhile, legends like Patti LaBelle are programmed to take down the main stage. Other legends that are scheduled to appear in the Superdome are Raphael Saadiq, Swizz Beatz, many others. Summer Walker and Ari Lennox, will also be on the main stage, as they represent the new generation of R,amp;B.

The Super Lounges will have the talent of multiple artists such as Jidenna, Saweetie, Rapsody, Tank, Tamia and many others.

This will be the 26th Annual Essence Festival, and this year they celebrate 50 years since the magazine's first published issue. This year's festival will take place from July 1 to 5.

Last yearMichelle Ebanks, executive director of Essence Communications, spoke about the festival that celebrates its twenty-fifth year and said: “In the years since (Essence Festival) has set a standard to which many other festivals have aspired, and today, the Essence Festival has grown to represent an annual return home for black artists from around the world. "

Check out the full list for this year's festival below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94