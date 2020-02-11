Jameela Jamil admits to having chosen a moment & # 39; inappropriate & # 39; to go out as weird

%MINIFYHTMLa4fc720cf224a7bf02e5322f4df23fd911% %MINIFYHTMLa4fc720cf224a7bf02e5322f4df23fd912%

The actress of & # 39; Good Place & # 39; She says she could have chosen a better opportunity to go out as rare as she is accused of trying to divert attention from the violent reaction of her television show.

Jameela Jamil He admitted that he chose an "inappropriate" time to go out as a stranger.

"The good place The star came out on Twitter last week.

She revealed her sexual orientation after she was attacked online for registering as a host of a new fashion competition program for a television show inspired by the legendary clandestine scene of the LGBTQ + club.

While some fans praised the actress for being brave enough to make her sexuality public, others suggested that the movement was calculated and designed to divert attention from the violent reaction surrounding her last performance concert.

And in an Instagram post on Monday, Jameela acknowledged that he could have chosen a better opportunity to make his announcement.

"Well. Last week was a perfect group ** k," he began. "It was completely overwhelming. The sequence of events was crazy, a misunderstanding was left uncorrected for too long and the wrong information spread too much, too fast."

"Then my moment was bad, and in a moment of anguish and pain, personal things were released because when you have a secret for decades and you are traumatized, it always seems that it could explode you. At any time, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate."

"Fortunately I chose the * most * inappropriate and unfortunate moment, maybe for mine. So now you don't have to feel ashamed of yours."

The British television star added that she has been flooded with messages of support since she left, as well as messages from others who made her sexual identities public.

At the end of his publication, Jameela continued: "Do it whenever you feel it is the right time, as long as you think you will be safe. Do not feel bad about hiding it as long as you need and move at your own pace. But do not feel ashamed of get rid of it and know you're not alone. "

"There is a great community of people who understand you, respect you and support you. Along the way, hoping this week will be quieter than the last one and sending everyone the greatest love. Jam."